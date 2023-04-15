ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

April 15, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Arguments were completed on April 15. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

PTI

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A local court on April 15, 2023 reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

