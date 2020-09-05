Showik Chakraborty dealt in drugs; will confront him with Rhea: NCB to court

Mumbai

05 September 2020 17:37 IST

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had “dealt in drugs with many others” and had links with accused Abdel Basit Parihar, the agency told a court in Mumbai.

The court on September 4 remanded Mr. Chakraborty and late Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda in custody of the NCB till September 9.

The agency told the court that Mr. Chakraborty needs to be confronted with Rajput’s personal staff, Dipesh Sawant, and Rhea Chakraborty — the main accused in the actor’s death case.

Mr. Chakraborty and Mr. Miranda were arrested on September 4 night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

The NCB told the court that there were other instances wherein Mr. Parihar, who was earlier arrested by the NCB for facilitating to arrange drugs, was in contact with Mr. Chakraborty and Mr. Miranda.

Mr. Parihar had disclosed about his link with Mr. Chakraborty, the NCB said.

Mr. Chakraborty has given many names with whom he was dealing with drugs, it said.

Mr. Chakraborty’s custody is also needed as the NCB will have to confront him with other arrested accused, the court was told.

The agency further said various networks involved in sale and purchase of contrabands need to be unravelled.

“Showik was also needed to be confronted with Rajput’s personal staff, Dipesh Sawant, and Rhea Chakraborty, as there are specific roles ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences (sic),” the agency said.

The NCB will also investigate the financial trail of all the previous drug purchases of the accused.

“Further, some characters are to be verified, who as per the CDR [Call Data Record] analysis, Whatsapp chat and preliminary interrogation are deeply entrenched in the drug trafficking, which is a serious threat to the public safety and public health,” the agency added.

Earlier in the day, besides Mr. Chakraborty and Mr. Miranda, another accused Kaizan Ibrahim was also produced before the court.

The court remanded Mr. Kaizan in judicial custody as the investigating agency didn’t seek his remand.

Besides Mr. Chakraborty, Mr. Miranda and Mr. Kaizan, the NCB has already arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23).

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by three agencies with the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.