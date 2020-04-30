National

Show loans taken by fugitives as outstanding loans: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

He says banks should show the unrecovered loans from fugitives like Mallya as ‘outstanding loans’

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday said banks should show loans taken by fugitives Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi as ‘outstanding loans’ in their account books instead of writing them off.

Also read | Coronavirus: Congress questions ₹68,607 crore loan write-off

“The only way to undo the monumental error is for RBI to direct the banks concerned to reverse the entries and continue to show the unrecovered loans from the fugitives as ‘outstanding loans’ on their books and take steps to recover them,” said Mr. Chidambaram in a series of tweets.

“The debate on waiver or write-off is academic. People who are mighty pleased are Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya! Rules are made by human beings. If a rule can be made, it can be unmade too,” he added.

On Wednesday, when Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi had talked about the Narendra Modi government ‘waiving off’ loans of the country’s top 50 defaulters, BJP leaders had urged Mr. Gandhi to take tuitions from Mr. Chidambaram to know the difference between “waive off” and “write off,” an accounting term.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 10:03:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/show-loans-taken-by-fugitives-as-outstanding-loans-chidambaram/article31475693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY