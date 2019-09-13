Show flexibility on Kartarpur corridor, India urges Pakistan

India on Thursday urged Pakistan to show flexibility regarding some outstanding issues in the Kartarpur corridor project that would allow pilgrims to travel to the famed Gurudwara across the border in Pakistan.

“The first one is on their insistence to charge $20 per pilgrim. This was strongly opposed by our side. They also did not agree to the initial number — 10,000 pilgrims that we proposed. Third we have not received favourable response on the presence of the consular officer who should accompany the pilgrims,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs during the weekly media interaction.

The statement came after India and Pakistan teams met at Attari on September 4 as part of the ongoing consultation for the project. The meeting had failed to finalise the agreement due to the “differences” as reiterated by the spokesperson. He said the payment was not brought up before the September 4 meeting.

Pakistan had urged for another round within a few days to deal with the differences. But on Thursday morning, its Foreign Office reiterated that the pilgrims would be required to pay $20. Construction work is on on both sides to facilitate access of the famed pilgrimage site by the first week of November when the 550th birth anniversary festivities of Guru Nanak would begin at Kartarpur.

The dialogue on the corridor has remained unaffected by the current tension over Kashmir as both sides have shown commitment to maintain pace of work for the building of the infrastructure. The MEA spokesperson said Pakistan should reconsider its stance on the pending issues as the project was related to the special sentiments of the pilgrims.