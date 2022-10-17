Show courage to bring in change, Tharoor tells Congress delegates

The party’s presidential candidate issues a video message both in English and Hindi posted on social media

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 17, 2022 03:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor has tea at a roadside stall during his visit to Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

As his last pitch before voting for the Congress President’s election on Monday, Shashi Tharoor exhorted the 9,000-plus delegates to show courage to embrace “change” and that vote for him will send a message to the country that the Congress is ready to “change.”

In a video message both in English and Hindi posted on social media and communicated to all delegates, Mr. Tharoor said his conversation with many of the voters revealed that they had not yet made up their mind and they might have hesitation about change. He said the Congress, from 1991 liberalisation, to green revolution of 1960s and to 1984 generational change after the death of Indira Gandhi, had always embraced change. “In each of these instances many felt like you perhaps feel today, that change is discomfiting, yet it is precisely this very change that allowed our party to continue to remain relevant,” he said. 

He also clarified that what he means by change is not rebuking the old. “I want to clarify in no uncertain terms that the change I envision is that combines the wisdom of the old with the energy of the new.”  And while the values and loyalties will remain the same, yet the way in which “we seek to achieve our shared goals will need to change.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ultimately though what all of this boils down to is a simple word-COURAGE. The only quest that truly matters today is not who becomes the President, its whether our party, the Congress and its karyakartas have the courage to embrace the change. Whatever the outcome might be I believe every vote for me provides a signal that not just to the party but also to the country that the Congress party is willing to change and its willing to do whatever is needed to reinvigorate ourselves and take on the divisive forces of the BJP,” he said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also added that he remains optimistic about the outcome. According to sources, Mr. Tharoor and his team, after his series of interactions with the delegates, are hopeful that the outcome of the Monday’s election could surprise many. Even if Mr. Tharoor doesn’t clinch the seat, he is hoping to poll enough quantum of votes to not let the “business as usual” approach to continue. The internal bench mark that they have set for themselves is over 12% votes, that in 1997 Congress elections Sharad Pawar got against Sitaram Kesri. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
India
election

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app