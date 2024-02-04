GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should nuns, who are in a state of ‘civil death’, pay income tax? Supreme Court to hear

The ecclesiastical orders have argued that as nuns and priests take the vow of poverty, they cannot earn income or inherit assets, and their salaries are given to their congregations, not for their personal use

February 04, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
The appeal in the Supreme Court has now argued that a person who undergoes “civil death” cannot earn an income. File

The appeal in the Supreme Court has now argued that a person who undergoes “civil death” cannot earn an income. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has decided to examine whether nuns earning salaries must pay income tax.

Christian missionary orders, from the Franciscans to the Carmelites, have argued in court that nuns and priests enter a state of “civil death” when they take their vow of poverty, and so need not pay tax. Their “salaries” are not used for their personal expenses, but go to their respective congregations.

They contend that a nun takes the three sacred vows of obedience, chastity, and poverty after undergoing rigorous training. She cannot own property and will never marry. Nuns live ascetic lives. The income they earn becomes that of their congregations. The congregations submit tax returns if necessary.

State of ‘civil death’

“Once a person takes the vow of poverty, she denounces all her earthly relationships with the natural family. She undergoes civil death. Even if the natural parents of a nun die intestate, the assets of the deceased parents do not devolve upon the nun,” said one of the petitions, filed by the Sister Superior of the Franciscan Missionary of St. Clare, represented by advocate Romy Chacko.

The various ecclesiastical orders have challenged a December 1, 2014 Income Tax Department directive to educational authorities and district treasury officers to effect Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from members of religious congregations receiving salaries from the government.

Canon law vs civil law

The directive was challenged in the Kerala High Court, but without success. The High Court had concluded that canon law tenets like a religious congregation has “overriding title over its members”, but cannot prevail over civil law.

The appeal in the Supreme Court has now argued that a person who undergoes “civil death” cannot earn an income. However, the High Court had reasoned that a person who was in a state of “civil death” cannot be expected to carry on “regular activities” and enjoy fundamental rights.

“The High Court has wrongly mixed up civil death and suspension of fundamental rights... ‘Civil death’ only means the assessee cannot earn any income and she loses proprietary rights. Civil death does not mean suspension of fundamental rights or to lead a cloistered life. The point is not whether she can practice any profession but whether she does it as a part of charity without earning an income for herself,” countered the special leave petition filed in the top court.

