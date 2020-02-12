National

Shots fired at AAP MLA’s convoy in Delhi, one killed: police

A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village late on February 11 night, police said.

The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA’s convoy.

A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

“Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple,” Mr. Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured,” the AAP said in a tweet.

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media in-charge tweeted, “Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot.”

