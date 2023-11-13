HamberMenu
Shopian staged encounter: Army court promulgates earlier verdict but grants bail to Captain

Tribunal also allows the Captain to appeal the life imprisonment awarded by the Summary General Court Martial

November 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI

Peerzada Ashiq,Dinakar Peri

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has promulgated the verdict of the Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) in the Shopian 2020 staged encounter, which includes censure from job and life imprisonment, but granted bail to the Army Captain till the final verdict.

Official sources privy to the development said the AFT, while allowing Army’s Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) to promulgate its verdict, approved bail to the officer as well as allowed him to appeal the life imprisonment awarded by the SGCM.

On November 11, the Army’s SGCM promulgated its verdict, which includes censure from service and life imprisonment to be served in a civil prison.

The AFT also said that as the officer has been granted bail, the life imprisonment is withheld till the matter is cleared.

The staged encounter resulted in the deaths of three locals on July 18, 2020 in Amshipora in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

In December 2020, the J&K Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet against the Army officer and two others before a local court. The 300-page challan named Army Captain Bhupinder of Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles; Tabish Ahmad, a resident of Shopian; and Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama, for their involvement in the staged encounter.

Later, Captain Singh was subjected to court martial after a Court of Inquiry and Summary of Evidence found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). The police chargesheet alleged that the Army Captain eyed the prize money of ₹20 lakh” while conducting the operation.

The victims were identified as three missing youths from the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri, including Abrar Ahmed, 25; Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20 and Mohammed Ibrar, 16.

