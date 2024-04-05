Shoma Sen, accused in Elgar Parishad case, granted bail by Supreme Court

April 05, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Supreme Court on April 5 granted bail to activist Shoma Sen, accused under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

A Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose said conditions, including a finding that the accused is not prima facie guilty of the offence, under Section 43(D)(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would not apply as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not opposed the plea for bail.

The NIA has conveyed that Ms. Sen’s custody was not necessary, the court noted.

The court also took into consideration her plea that she was of an advanced age and required medical attention.

“She should not be denied the privilege of being released on bail,” the court observed.

The court clarified that the observations made in its order was interim and prima facie in nature and subject to the final findings of the trial court.

The apex court has directed Ms. Sen not to leave Maharashtra. She has to surrender her passport.

