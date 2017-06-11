National

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls off fast

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan having juice from former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi to break his indefinite fast for Peace in State, in Bhopal on Sunday. Union MInister Narendra Singh Tomar (L) is also present on this occasion.

Mr.Chauhan had gone on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday.

Mr.Chauhan had gone on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday in an attempt to restore peace amid a farmers' agitation in the State.

His fast was an attempt to ensure peace was restored at a time when “some elements are out to push the State into violence to realise their political goals.”

State Congress' chief spokesperson K.K. Mishra had said that Mr. Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the State on fire."

