Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls off fast in Bhopal.
Mr.Chauhan had gone on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday in an attempt to restore peace amid a farmers' agitation in the State.
His fast was an attempt to ensure peace was restored at a time when “some elements are out to push the State into violence to realise their political goals.”
State Congress' chief spokesperson K.K. Mishra had said that Mr. Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the State on fire."
