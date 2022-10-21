Shivraj Patil’s remarks on  jihad in Bhagavad Gita are unacceptable, says Congress

Former Lok Sabha speaker Shivraj Patil, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai during the launch of her book ‘Mohsina Kidwai - My Life In Indian Politics’, in New Delhi on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Distancing itself from the controversial comments of former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil on the Bhagavad Gita, the Congress on Friday said the remarks were unacceptable and asserted that the scripture was a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation.

Speaking at a book launch, Mr. Patil had claimed the concept of jihad was not just in Islam but also in the Bhagavad Gita and in Christianity.

“My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on Bhagavad Gita that’s unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified. The Congress’s stand is clear. Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation,” Congress general secretary for communication Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Nehru’s view

Mr. Ramesh also shared an extract from Jawaharlal Nehru’s book The Discovery of India, in which the former Prime Minister wrote: “The message of the Gita is not sectarian or addressed to any particular school of thought. It is universal in its approach for everyone, Brahmin or outcaste. ‘All paths lead to me,’ it says. It is because of this universality that it has found favour with all classes and schools.”

“During the 2,500 years since it was written, Indian humanity has gone repeatedly through the processes of change and development and decay; experience has succeeded experience, thought has followed thought, but it has always found something living in the Gita, something that fitted into the developing thought and had a freshness and applicability to the spiritual problems that afflict the mind,” Nehru also said in his book.

On Thursday, at the launch of Congress veteran and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai’s biography, the former Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr. Patil expounded on the concept of jihad in Islam and compared with other faiths.

He said the concept comes to fore “when despite having the right intentions and doing the right thing, nobody understands or reciprocates, then it is said one can use force.”

“It is not just in Quran, but in Mahabharata also, the part in Gita, Shri Krishna also talks of jihad to Arjun and this thing is not just in Quran or Gita but also in Christianity,” Mr. Patil claimed in his remarks in Hindi.

“If after explaining everything, people are not understanding, they are coming with weapons then you cannot run, you cannot call that jihad and you cannot call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand,” the 87-year-old leader said.

(With PTI inputs)