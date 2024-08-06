GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivraj Chouhan blames Congress again for problems in agricultural sector; Opposition walks out in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mr. Chouhan to look at pending issues of farmers

Published - August 06, 2024 03:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 5 said the Centre will work tirelessly for the welfare of farmers and agriculture in the country.

While replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on a discussion on the functioning of his Ministry, Mr. Chouhan responded to the criticism from the Opposition side that issues such as the demand for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) are still unresolved. He said the government is moving towards solutions through dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar too asked Mr. Chouhan to consider the unresolved issues of farmers.

The Opposition, which was not satisfied with the reply, walked out and claimed that Mr. Chouhan misled the Upper House. Senior Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters outside the House that Mr. Chouhan’s “lie” was caught red-handed because the Centre had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court on February 6, 2015, that MSP as per the MS Swaminathan Commission formula cannot be given to the farmers because it will spoil the market.

Earlier, Mr. Dhankhar had warned Mr. Surjewala that he will name him if he continues his protests in the House. Senior Opposition MPs Digvijaya Singh and Sanjay Singh gave a note to the Chairman asking that they should be given time to speak as Mr. Chouhan mentioned their names in the reply made on Friday and on Monday. Mr. Dhankhar, however, rejected the request saying that Rules of the House do not allow it.

Mr. Chouhan, in his speech, blamed the Congress for not taking care of farmers and urged the political parties to treat farmers as humans, not as a vote bank. He said cooperation between the Union and State governments is important for farmers’ welfare. Without naming anyone, he said a Congress leader undertook a grand journey and during a visit to a field in Sonipat, Haryana, he made a reel with several cameramen. “Focus was more on the cameramen than on the farmers, asking the cameramen where to stand and what to do,” he said.

He said the Prime Ministers who came from the Congress never prioritised farmers. “In his Independence Day speeches, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did not mention farmers even once in 1947, mentioned them once in 1948, and made no significant discussion from 1949 to 1961. The late Indira Gandhi also mentioned farmers only a few times in her August 15 speeches and never discussed policies for farmers. Late Rajiv Gandhi also never prioritised farmer welfare. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned farmers multiple times in his speeches from 2014 to 2021, emphasising agriculture and farmers’ welfare, showing that farmers were close to his heart,” he said.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament / Indian National Congress / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.