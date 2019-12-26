Shivraj accuses Congress of misleading people on CAA, NPR, NRC

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its former president Rahul Gandhi on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, accusing them of “misleading the people”.

Mr. Chouhan said the Congress and other Opposition parties were spreading hate, violence and unrest. “The CAA Bill was passed in Parliament with due process and diligence after a debate. Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi did not participate in the debate but she and her family are leading protests against it at the Rajghat.”

Mr. Chouhan said it was Mahatma Gandhi’s desire that after the partition, all non-Muslims who do not wish to live in Pakistan should be allowed to come to India. “In 1950, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru entered into an agreement with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali — known as Jawahar-Liaquat accord — where both leaders had agreed to protect the rights of the minorities. Studies show the population of minorities in Pakistan was 23% then but it has been reduced to less than 3% now. People from neighbouring countries have fled these countries to escape from religious persecution and seek refuge in India. Should India turn them away? If our Parliament passed a law, I want to ask Soniaji why they [Congress] are opposing it. I’m not talking about Rahul Gandhi as he stays abroad more than he does in India,” he told reporters.

Mr. Chouhan said Ms. Gandhi should explain why she did not condemn the violence and the destruction of public property in the name of protests. “Aren’t Sonia Gandhi and her party misleading the people by fomenting unrest, hate and violence in the name of protests? Her silence on violence clearly shows her tacit support for it.”

Mr. Chouhan said the NPR was not made by the BJP government but was passed by the Congress-led UPA in 2010. “Since the Congress and the Opposition parties have no issue to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are using false propaganda and misinformation to mislead the people.” Mr. Chouhan also criticised the Opposition parties for linking the NPR with the NRC.