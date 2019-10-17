Shivakumar case: ED quizzes Rajanna

K.N. Rajanna, a Congress leader and president of a cooperative bank, was again questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering case against his party colleague D.K. Shivakumar.

The agency is investigating the sanction of loan to a sugar company owned by an aide of Mr. Shivakumar.

The ED has summoned 51 persons, including Mr. Shivakumar’s wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma, for recording their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His wife and mother have approached the Delhi High Court seeking that the summonses be quashed. During the proceedings, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Ms. Gowramma, argued that as per the provision of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a girl below 15 years and a woman above 65 years cannot be called to the police station.

To issue fresh summons

The senior advocate argued that the ED could not have asked his client to come to their office.

The ED informed the court on Wednesday that Mr. Shivakumar’s wife and mother need not to appear before it as of now as fresh summons will be issued.

Mr. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3. He is in judicial custody, as his bail application was rejected by the court concerned.

The agency had earlier questioned his daughter Aishwarya, brother D.K. Suresh and associate, Karnataka MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The Directorate’s probe is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income-Tax Department, alleging tax evasion and “hawala” transactions. However, Mr. Shivakumar has denied all charges.

Following the submission of the ED, the court has listed the case for further hearing on October 21.

The High Court will hear the Congress leader’s plea on October 17, when the ED will put forward its submission.