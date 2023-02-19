ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaji's courage, emphasis on good governance inspires us: PM Modi

February 19, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on February 19, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The Prime Minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

