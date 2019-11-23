Shiv Sena reposes trust in Sharad Pawar

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the BJP and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, saying they had betrayed the people of Maharashtra. The party said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had nothing to do with Mr. Ajit Pawar’s actions.

After the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Ajit Pawar, Sena leader Sanjay Raut held a press conference and came down heavily on them.

“Until yesterday [Friday], Ajit Pawar was with us, but in the entire meeting [of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena], he was not meeting our eyes. His body language was suspicious and Sharad Pawar knew that. Then, Ajit Pawar suddenly went out and his phone was switched off. We were told he had gone to an advocate; now we know where he had gone,” he said.

Mr. Raut repeatedly maintained that the NCP chief had no hand in the developments.

“Sharad Pawar had nothing to do with this, we are sure of that. When the Enforcement Directorate notice came and suddenly Ajit Pawar resigned [from his party post in October], his popularity increased. At that time, I had thought that something was wrong. More than Ajit Pawar’s decision, the BJP will have to answer the people of Maharashtra for the attempt to make him defect. Ajit Pawar has stabbed the State in its back. Ajit Pawar has betrayed Sharad Pawar,” Mr. Raut said.

“The question is, when Fadnavis was CM, he said Ajit Pawar should be in Arthur Road jail. Has that kind of pressure been created? Or are the next Cabinet meetings going to be held in Arthur Road jail? The alliance we were forming was going to change the political situation in the country. This was misuse of the Raj Bhavan. I expected the Governor, who is from the RSS, to follow the law. Theft and dacoity are done at night. Why was swearing-in not done in the daylight, in front of everyone? That means you have sinned, have looted and betrayed the citizens of Maharashtra,” he said.

He alleged that BJP has lost all morality. He was confident that not a single Shiv Sena MLA would defect.

Later in the day, Mr. Raut said, “Of the eight MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar to the Raj Bhavan, five have come back. They were told a lie, put into a car, almost like a kidnapping. Dhananjay Munde has also been contacted. Even Ajit Pawar may come back. We have complete faith in Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed, I have all the information. I will reveal it in Saamana,” he said.

He said those who had betrayed Mr. Sharad Pawar would not return to the Assembly.