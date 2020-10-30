Shiv Sena, Congress attack BJP for ‘silence’ over Munger firing

Mumbai

The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its “silence” on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, said the BJP was, however, quick to pounce on and “communalise” the killing of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April this year.

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk.

“If this incident had happened in Maharashtra or West Bengal (opposition ruled States), the BJP would have raised a hue and cry. Why are those who tried to communalise the Palghar lynching quiet over Munger?” the editorial asked.

“Didn’t the fake Hindutvawadis feel the insult of Goddess Durga and wasn’t the subsequent firing symbol of jungle raj?

“Has the BJP put on the glasses of secularism?” the Marathi daily asked, further hitting out at the Sena’s former ally.

The BJP also came under fire from the State Congress with its spokesperson Sachin Sawant claiming the NDA lead constituent indulged in opportunistic Hindutva politics.

“When the Palghar incident took place, the BJP demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra home minister, However, the party has not uttered a word on Munger,” Mr Sawant said.