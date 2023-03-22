ADVERTISEMENT

Shiromani Akali Dal takes on AAP; sets up hotlines to provide legal aid to those detained: Sukhbir Singh Badal

March 22, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Chandigarh (Punjab)

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter and said, "Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to provide complete legal assistance to all Sikh youth arrested in the ongoing extra-constitutional crackdown in Punjab and ensure their rights are not trampled upon by AAP Punjab".

ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on March 21 said that the party is ready to provide legal assistance to all the Sikh youth who are arrested by Punjab Police in their ongoing search hunt for fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Shiromani Akali Dal has released the list of legal team helpline numbers: Arshdeep S Kler 8054200007, Harish Rai Dhanda 9814220300, Gurmeet S Maan 9815533999, Bhagwant S Siyalaka 9815250589, Amardeep S Dharni 9815000026, Jaspreet S Brar 8054800034, Parampreet S Bajwa 7814400060, Parambir S Sunny 9872360026, Zubin 9855572302, Ravinder S Sampla 9814474445, SHIROMANI AKALI DAL OFFICE 0172-2639256.

In another tweet, Mr. Badal said, "Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youth, especially the Amritdhari youth on mere suspicion through resort to extra-constitutional methods. We demand the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown".

He further tweeted, "Shiromani Akali Dal stands for Justice and the protection of the rights of the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular within the federal framework, with more powers to the States, a demand echoed now by other political parties too".

Sukhbir Singh Badal further stated that by making these arrests ruling AAP government is trying to defame the Sikh community for communal polarization & electoral gains.

"SAD strongly condemns the puppet AAP regime in Punjab for the undeclared emergency and reign of repression & terror let loose in the State. We warn the govt against dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarisation & electoral gains." Mr. Badal said on Twitter.

Punjab Police on March 21 said that they have arrested 154 people for disturbing 'peace and harmony' in the State, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill informed. "A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the State," IGP Gill revealed at a press conference.

