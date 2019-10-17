Shiromani Akali Dal faults Congress for seeking release of convicted policemen

Days after the Central government had decided to release, on humanitarian grounds, five police personnel languishing in various prisons of the State for human rights violations allegedly committed during the militancy period in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal has hit out at the Punjab government for ‘recommending’ their premature release, terming it as an act of rubbing salt in the wounds of victims’ families.

“Is this Capt. Amarinder Singh’s gift to Sikhs on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj? These cops were duly convicted by courts on charges of murder and in many cases they have not even served one fourth of the tenure,” said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday.

“It also defies the rule of law, justice as well as all norms of civilised society. If the murderers are to be thus released in defiance of the judgment of the courts of law, it will make a mockery of the entire judicial process,” said Mr. Badal.

The SAD president pointed out that the cops whose release had been recommended by the Congress government had committed crimes in uniform. “They are also accused of human rights excesses. They should be made to undergo their complete sentences and should not be given any relief,” Mr. Badal said.

Capt. Amarinder Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in September, seeking the release of about 20 police personnel, pointing out that these men had fought terrorism, sponsored from across the border, for Punjab and the country. Some of them were, in fact, suffering from serious-terminal illnesses and deserved the Centre’s mercy.