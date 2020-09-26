Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP’s oldest ally, leaves NDA over farm Bills

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the decision was unanimously taken at the party’s core committee meeting in Chandigarh.

BJP’s oldest alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal, has decided to break away from the National Democratic Alliance coalition, amid the ongoing controversy over the agriculture sector bills

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision, which, he said was unanimously taken at the party’s core committee meeting in Chandigarh on September 26, 2020.

Comment | Will the farm bills benefit farmers?

“The Central government completely ignored the sentiments of farmers and pushed the agriculture sector Bills with force. What happened in the Rajya Sabha everybody knows that.. Although we were part of the government, Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit from the post of Minister against the Bills. I discussed the issue with people and leaders, and today we have decided to part ways with the NDA,” said Mr. Badal.

Mr. Badal said the Central government didn’t include Punjabi as one of official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and hence the SAD can’t continue any longer with such a government. “The party has unanimously decided to part ways with the NDA,” he added.

The pressure to quit the NDA alliance had been mounting on the SAD, following farmer anguish over the Bills. The SAD initially supported the farm ordinances but later took a U-turn on the issue. Many senior party leaders have even cautioned the party leadership over possible backlash that the party would have to face over the issue.

Ground Zero | Farm Bills leave farmers, commission agents and workers worried

On September 17, the SAD’s lone representative in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned in protest against the Bills. Ms. Badal in her resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, “In view of the decision of the Government of India to go ahead with the Bill on the issue of marketing of agricultural produce without addressing and removing the apprehensions of the farmers and the decision of my party, the Shiromani Akali Dal, not to be a part of anything that goes against the interests of the farmers, I find it impossible to continue to perform my duties as a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers.”

The Hindu Explains | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

The Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had been accusing the Akali Dal of misleading people on the agriculture Bills issue, and asked the party to part ways from the NDA, to prove their claims of standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers.

Party leaders, who were present at the meeting included Prem Singh Chandumajra, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Nirmal Singh Kahlon among others.