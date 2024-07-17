Shia mourners booked under UAPA for raising pro-Palestine, anti-Israel slogans at Muharram procession in Srinagar

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was lodged by the J&K Police against Shia mourners who allegedly raised pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar two days ago. The move has been condemned by several regional leaders.

“All arrangements were made to ensure safe and secure Muharram processions for Shia mourners. It’s a condition on part of the organisers, too, to cooperate. However, some mischievous elements violated [the rules]. Police action has been initiated and an investigation is underway,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

A case under Sections of the UAPA has been lodged at the Kothi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar against “unknown persons who attended the 8th Muharram procession” at Lal Chowk. Scores of mourners were seen carrying Palestine flags during the procession and several youth were picked up.

Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah sought the immediate release of the youth arrested in the case. “It’s a stated foreign policy of the country to support Palestine. The youth just reiterated the stand on the streets. They were booked under UAPA because they are Muslims. It’s a harsh measure and an attempt to turn youth into criminals. This regime should book the government under UAPA too for supporting Palestine,” Mr. Mehdi said.

He said Shia mourners would support all oppressed and persecuted communities, whether they be Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs. “It is a moral duty,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed regret over the police action. “It’s sad UAPA was slapped for raising voice in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians, and protesting the year-long massacre of innocent children, women and unarmed citizens,” the Mirwaiz said.

Shia mourners on Wednesday took out a procession of the Youm-e-Ashura, a tradition of the 10th Muharram. The procession, attended by hundreds of locals, started from Gulshan Bagh Botakadal, passed through Madin Sahab, and concluded peacefully at Mir Shams-ud-Din Araqi in Srinagar’s Zadibal.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-Law and Order Vijay Kumar, and Kashmir Inspector General of Police V.K. Birdi, monitored the procession at Zadibal. “A three-tier security is in place for 10th Muharram,” Mr. Kumar said.

Senior leaders, including National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, joined Shia mourners and served drinks from stalls during the processions.

