"She's making effort to keep INDI alliance happy": Nirmala Sitharaman on Mamata Banerjee's 'mic-off' claim

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said that NITI Aayog's "treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable" and said that Mamata Banerjee's claim is "baseless", adding that she is making an effort to keep the leaders of the INDIA bloc happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refuting allegations made by West Bengal CM, Ms. Sitharaman, while replying to Jairam Ramesh on X, said that the former spoke her full time and her mic was not switched off in between at the NITI Aayog's meeting on Saturday.

"Jairam, you weren't even there! We all heard Hon. CM @MamataOfficial. She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood. I was happy she attended," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy," the Finance Minister added.

Earlier, while launching a scathing attack on NITI Aayog, the Congress General Secretary said that the advisory body has been an attached office of the Prime Minister's Office and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM.

“Since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM. It has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner. Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with. Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable," he added.

Meanwhile, with the West Bengal CM attending the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday, JD-U leader KC Tyagi asked if she wanted to join the ruling NDA, stating that she had taken a decision that was not in keeping with the move of other chief ministers of the INDIA bloc to boycott the meeting.

"INDIA alliance has decided that all its members will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee if she wants to join NDA because even after being asked not to go, she went to the NITI Aayog meeting," Mr. Tyagi told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, dismissed Mamata Banerjee's claim that her microphone was muted while speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting.

He clarified that each Chief Minister was given a designated speaking time, which was displayed on screens at their tables, and that the time allotted to the West Bengal CM had ended.

Addressing a press conference after the NITI Aayog meeting, Mr. Subrahmanyam said that the West Bengal CM requested to speak early before lunch, and "it was accepted."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Chief Minister of West Bengal requested to be given a turn before lunchtime. I'm just putting facts on the ground, no interpretations. It was a clear request from their side because normally we would have gone alphabetically, starting with Andhra Pradesh, then Arunachal Pradesh. We adjusted, and the Defence Minister called her in just before Gujarat. So, she made her statement," he said.

"Every Chief Minister is allotted seven minutes, and there's a clock on top of the screen that shows the remaining time. It goes from seven to six to five to four to three. At the end, it shows zero. Nothing else happened. Then she said she would have liked to speak for more time but chose not to. That was it. We all heard her points respectfully, and they will be reflected in the minutes. The Chief Secretary continued to attend the meeting even after she left to catch a flight to Calcutta," Mr. Subrahmanyam added.

The CEO further mentioned that the Chief Ministers of ten states and Union Territories did not attend the meeting.

"We had 10 absentees and 26 participants. Absentees included Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Puducherry. The Chief Minister of West Bengal was present," he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman also rejected Mamata Banerjee's claim that her microphone was switched off while she was speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting and said that every Chief Minister was "allotted due time to speak".

"CM Mamata Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. We all heard her. Every CM was given the allotted time, and that was displayed on the screen, which was present before every table. We could see that two tables have a screen before us. She said in the media that her mic was turned off. That is completely false. Every CM was given their due time to speak," the Finance Minister told ANI.

Ms. Sitharaman said that it is "unfortunate" that the West Bengal CM is making such claims, adding that the government is happy that West Bengal Chief Minister attended the meeting and she said that she is speaking on behalf of the opposition, i.e. INDIA bloc.

"It's unfortunate that the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has claimed that her mic was switched off, which is not true, and it is unfortunate because we're happy that she participated in this meeting. She put forth her case, spoke for West Bengal and, as she said, spoke for all the opposition. But even as she was doing it and we were hearing, as per the procedure."

Ms. Sitharaman further said that the Bengal CM should have requested for more than the allotted time but she chose to use it an excuse to walk out of the meeting.

"If she's reminded that her time is over, even with the mic on, she could have requested that she will continue speaking like some other Chief Ministers did. But she chose to use it as an excuse so that she can get out of the meeting," Ms. Sitharaman said.

"She should speak the truth behind this rather than again build a narrative based on falsehood," the Finance Minister added.

Speaking to reporters, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged "political discrimination," stating that at the NITI Aayog meeting, she was not allowed to speak for more than five minutes, while other Chief Ministers were given more time.

"I said the central government should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak, but my mic was muted. I was allowed to speak only for five minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes," Ms. Banerjee told reporters after she stormed out of the NITI Aayog meeting today.

"I was the only one from the opposition participating, but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting," Ms. Banerjee said as she walked out of the meeting midway.

"I have come out boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting. Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak, Chief Ministers of Assam, Goa, and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped after just five minutes. This is unfair," the Chief Minister said, speaking to reporters after leaving the meeting.

Claiming she participated in the meeting to strengthen "cooperative federalism," Ms. Banerjee said, "There are many regional aspirations. That is why I am here, to share those aspirations. If a state is strong, the Union will be strong."

The Chief Minister stated that several states, including West Bengal, were deprived in the Union Budget presented in Parliament this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.