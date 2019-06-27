Sherin mathews case: Pall of gloom descends on Wesley Mathews’ house

A pall of gloom descended over the residence of Wesley Mathews’ parents in Kochi on June 27 after news broke out of a U.S. court sentencing him to life in connection with the death of his three-year-old foster daughter in 2017.

“We have nothing to say,” a teary-eyed elderly woman who opened the door of their two-storey house said when his family living in Kochi was approached for reaction to the sentence awarded by a jury at Dallas on June 26.

When she came to know that media persons were at her doorstep, the sobbing woman said, “You know everything.”

Neighbours said Mr. Mathews’ parents were living in the house situated on the L.M. Paily Cross Road near Vyttila.

His parents generally kept to themselves, they said, and remembered Mr. Mathews as a “very well-mannered boy.”

“He [Mr. Mathews] had visited the parents with his children a couple of years ago. He was a very good boy,” a neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.