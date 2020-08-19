Sheikh Hasina discusses two-year road map with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Sheikh Hasina.

According to the sources, the visit was a special gesture from Ms. Hasina who has not met other foreign dignitary over the last four months because of the pandemic

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday discussed a two-year road map for bilateral ties, said informed official sources. The discussion was held during a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is paying a two-day visit to capital Dhaka.

The discussion noted that in the recent past, both sides have updated their inland water protocol which also included Tripura, started a cargo ferry service and India has presented Bangladesh with locomotives. In addition, the two sides hope to finalise the Akhaura-Agartala rail link, 1320 MW Khulna thermal plant as well as other projects which would be inaugurated next year in time for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the continuation of the centenary celebration for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the sources, the visit was a special gesture from Ms. Hasina who has not met other foreign dignitary over the last four months because of the pandemic. Mr. Shringla who has been a High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh earlier was accompanied by the outgoing High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das during the meeting.

When asked, the sources privy to the meeting said that more difficult issues like the protests in Bangladesh over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), or China’s recent inroads were not discussed during the meeting with PM Hasina, adding that the “bilateral plate” between New Delhi and Dhaka is “so full” that other players did not merit any discussion at present.