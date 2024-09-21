ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor speaks with father of EY employee, says ‘human rights don’t stop at workplace’

Updated - September 21, 2024 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Inhumanity at the workplace must be legislated out of existence with stringent punishment and fines for offenders, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the ongoing row over the death of a 26-year-old EY employee allegedly due to work pressure, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday (September 20, 2024) said that he would raise the issue in the upcoming session of the Parliament.

“Had a deeply emotional and heartrending conversation with Shri Sibi Joseph, the father of young Anna Sebastian, who passed away after a cardiac arrest, following four months of deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day at Ernst&Young.” Mr. Tharoor said on X.

“He [Anna’s father] suggested, and I agreed, that I raise the issue of legislating, through Parliament, a fixed calendar for all workplaces, whether in the private sector or the public, that would not exceed eight hours a day, five days a week,” he added.

Centre probes young EY employee’s death after mother blames it on ‘work stress’

He further assured that he would raise the issue in the upcoming session of the Parliament and that “Inhumanity at the workplace must be legislated out of existence with stringent punishment and fines for offenders. Human rights do not stop at the workplace! Will raise this matter at the first opportunity during the next session of Parliament.”

