Shashi Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic gone viral with woman

November 16, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - New Delhi:

Mr. Tharoor’s comments came over a tweet by a woman who took down her pictures with the Congress leader after the trolling

PTI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the TATA literature festival during the launch of his book ‘Ambedkar’. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday lashed out at trolls who took swipes over a photograph of him with a woman at an event, saying they should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse.

His comments came over a tweet by a woman who took down her pictures with Tharoor after the trolling. "It breaks my heart how the right wing people are using my pictures with Tharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains," she said.

The post went on to say she met him at a literature festival to which she had been invited. "..., like any other people clicked a few pictures too for the great author he's. There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him," she added.

Mr. Tharoor, the Congress' MP from Thiruvananthapuram and a prolific author, tagged her tweet in his response.

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse.

"This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" he said.

