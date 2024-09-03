ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor slams govt over 'reluctance' to give Opposition chairpersonship of key parliamentary committees

Published - September 03, 2024 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

“Today, we have 101 MPs and they are reluctant to give us any important committee?” says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

PTI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) hit out at the government over its “reluctance” to give the Opposition chairpersonship of important parliamentary committees, and said it only reflects its growing insecurity, rather than any accumulation of wisdom or confidence after 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intense negotiations on for control of key Parliamentary Standing Committees

The remarks by the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP came over a media report which said the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees have not been constituted because of disagreements between the government and Opposition, on control of these panels.

In a post on X, Mr. Tharoor said it is disappointing that the government appears to have no idea of the purpose of parliamentary committees, which are to provide an additional layer of scrutiny and accountability for the government without the political grandstanding often associated with publicly-televised sessions of Parliament itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of Parliamentary Committees

“To attempt to deny Opposition parties any say in matters of national importance and sensitivity, is to defeat the very logic of having such committees at all,” the former Union Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is striking that in 2014, when they first came to power, the then BJP government, in keeping with the existing practice, gave the Congress the chairmanship of both the External Affairs Committee [myself] and the Finance Committee [Veerappa Moily], even though we only had 44 MPs “ he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker constitutes six new parliamentary committees for 2024-25

“Today, we have 101 MPs and they are reluctant to give us any important committee?” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This suggests a deplorably changed mentality on their part and only reflects their growing insecurity, rather than any accumulation of wisdom or confidence after 10 years in government, Mr. Tharoor said.

Incidentally, in the entire history of parliamentary committees, External Affairs was always headed by an Opposition MP until, for the first time in 2019, a BJP MP was asked to take it over, he said.

Delay in forming standing committees has profound implications for democratic process: Derek O’ Brien 

“What signal does this send to the outside world, where we have always presented a united face on foreign policy?” Mr. Tharoor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin announcing the constitution of parliamentary committees.

The Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Joint Committee on Office of Profit and Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes have been constituted without an election this time.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is yet to constitute the department-related standing committees which keep an eye on the functioning of various Union ministries and departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

national politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US