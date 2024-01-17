Congress leader Shashi Tharoor calls the chaos at airports ‘Modi government-made disaster’ 

January 17, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the persistent flight delays due to fog and the ensuing chaos at airports a “Modi government-made disaster”, prompting the Union Civil Aviation Minister to hit back, calling Mr. Tharoor an armchair critic.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Tharoor posted a long thread on X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Tharoor alleged India’s aviation sector is in a sorry state and that the Ministry has not been able to ensure airports in Delhi and other Indian cities are of such global standard that aircraft can land even in zero visibility. The Ministry has also not made sure trained pilots who can land in lower visibility are deployed during winter months, he claimed.

“Delhi Airport has been in chaos recently. The young professional wanting to go home for Makar Sankranti. The Army officer was excited to visit his ancestral village for Lohri. The anxious son trying to get home to take care of an unwell parent. Thousands of peoples’ lives and schedules have been disrupted by a regular, predictable, foggy winter day. It’s a Modi Government-made disaster, a result of the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s neglect and incompetence,” Mr. Tharoor said in one of the posts.

Sharing news reports, Mr. Tharoor said that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport got a brand-new CAT III-B (Category III)-compliant runway, an advanced landing system that allows pilots to land even when there is fog or visibility is as low as 50 metres, in 2008 at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. But one of the two CAT III-B runways has been shut down for maintenance since September 2023. “Even worse, a crane from some other construction work was blocking operation of CAT III-B on one runway, even after repairs were complete. Delhi Airport flagged this over 10 days ago, on January 5, but no action was taken,” he said.

“In addition to runways, pilots must be trained to land with CAT III-B instrument landing. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA failed to ensure that airlines have sufficiently trained pilots. Further, it did not even ensure that pilots planning to fly to Delhi during fog conditions were CAT III-B trained. Therefore, multiple flights were diverted to cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad,” the Congress leader said.

However, the Aviation Minister gave a point-by-point rebuttal in an equal number of posts. Mr. Scindia said the runway maintenance work is critical to the safety element for aviation operations and “any compromise with runway conditions directly jeopardises passenger safety.” He said that the revamped runway will be operational this week.

“It is for someone who is lost in his esoteric world of thesaurus that data mining of selective press articles from the internet qualifies as ‘research’. Here are some actual facts for arm-chair critic Shashi Tharoor and the Congress IT Cell that might help tackle their lack of depth in understanding of technical sectors like civil aviation,” the Minister said, adding that Mr. Tharoor’s claim on the paucity of trained pilots is “incorrect and baseless.”

He further said that the Ministry was quick to act on treatment meted to the passengers. “The treatment meted out to the passengers in the instant case was unacceptable, and we have acted immediately in the form of a showcause notice to the concerned operators. Further, SOPs for better communication to passengers were also issued. Implementation is being monitored thrice daily.”