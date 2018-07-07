Shashi Tharoor granted regular bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was on Saturday granted regular bail in the case of death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as directed by a Delhi Sessions court on July 5.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, before whom Mr. Tharoor appeared in compliance of the summons issued, said in his order: “Mr. Shashi Tharoor has appeared before the court in compliance of the summons. He has already been admitted to bail by the Sessions court. In compliance of the Sessions court order, he has submitted bail bonds which are accepted.”

Earlier, Mr. Tharoor had appeared before the court. When his lawyer Vikas Pahwa sought permission of the court to file a fresh application for regular bail, the court said there was no requirement for it as he had already received the Sessions court order.

The court later posted the matter on July 26 for further proceedings.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet had named Mr. Tharoor as an accused in the case. Magistrate Vishal had summoned him following filing of a charge sheet against him last month.

"I have perused the charge sheet [police report under Section 173 of the Cr.PC and documents filed along with it by the Special Investigation Team. On the basis of the police report, I take cognisance of the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC of late Ms. Sunanda Pushkar and of committing cruelty upon her, punishable under Section 498A of the IPC, by Dr. Shashi Tharoor," Mr. Vishal had said summoning him.