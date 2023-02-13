ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor demands comprehensive law to deal with violence against healthcare professionals

February 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Close to 75% of doctors have faced physical abuse of some kind, says Congress MP

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 13 | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said close to 75% of doctors in the country have faced physical abuse of some kind and demanded a comprehensive legislation to check violence against healthcare professionals.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Kerala MP said the government had introduced a Bill to protect doctors facing physical harm from the kin of patients, but it was withdrawn later.

Mr. Tharoor said the existing laws to deal with such incidents were weak and demanded a stringent law to prevent such incidents.

