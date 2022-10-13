Shashi Tharoor appointed chairperson of parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers

In another notification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that the Speaker has nominated M.K. Vishnu Prasad to the Committee on Information Technology replacing Shashi Tharoor.

PTI New Delhi
October 13, 2022 17:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been appointed as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers, according to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Mr. Tharoor's appointment as chairperson of the parliamentary panel came after the Congress leadership suggested his name. The recommendation came at a time when the diplomat-turned-politician is contesting the Congress presidential election against his party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mr. Tharoor, who was earlier chairing the parliamentary panel on information technology, now was also replaced as the member of the committee as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest rejig of the parliamentary panels, which happens annually, Congress was not allotted parliamentary panel on information technology.

In the last one year, the Tharoor-led panel discussed several issues like Pegasus snooping row, internet shutdowns, Facebook whistle-blower, which were critical of the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification listing out the names of the members of the parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers with Mr. Tharoor as chairperson.

In another notification, the Secretariat stated that the Speaker has nominated M.K. Vishnu Prasad to the Committee on Information Technology replacing Shashi Tharoor.

Besides the panel on chemicals and fertilisers, the Congress has been given the chairmanship of only panel on commerce and environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
parliament
national politics
political development
Lok Sabha
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app