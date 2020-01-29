National

Sharjeel Imam to be produced in Delhi court on Wednesday

A file photo of Sharjeel Imam, a student and a former co-organiser of the ongoing sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The PhD scholar was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Jehanabad in Bihar in a sedition case

Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Bihar’s Jehanabad in a sedition case, will be produced in the Patiala House court on Wednesday, police said.

Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. He reached Delhi on Wednesday and will be produced in the Patiala House court the same day, they said.

The PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Historical Studies has been booked for sedition and under other charges in several States after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the CCA were circulated on social media.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

