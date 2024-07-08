ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing of Google location PIN in return for bail violates privacy: Supreme Court

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 01:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said a condition for bail should not defeat the very purpose of grant of bail.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on July 8 held that requiring an accused to share his or her Google location PIN with the investigating officer to facilitate tracking of movement is a violation of the right to privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said a condition for bail should not defeat the very purpose of grant of bail.

“There cannot be a bail condition defeating the purpose of bail. We have said Google PIN cannot be a condition. The police cannot peep into the private life of an accused on bail,” the apex court observed during the pronouncement of judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict came in an appeal filed by a Nigerian national, Frank Vitus, who is an accused in a drugs case, challenging a Delhi High Court order of 2022, mandating him to share his Google Map location with the probe officer as a condition for his bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The apex court had earlier asked Google for its assistance to understand the technology better and test it on the threshold of fundamental rights.

In October 2023, Justice Oka’s Bench had dealt with a similar question of law in a separate case which involved allegations of money-laundering. In that, the Delhi High Court, again, had granted bail to Raman Bhuraria, an auditor.

One of the bail conditions was for Bhuraria to “drop a Google pin location from his mobile phone to the Investigating Officer concerned, which shall be kept operational throughout his bail.”

He had been arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe arising from an alleged ₹3,269 crore financial irregularity case against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US