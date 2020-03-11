Sharing data of COVID-19 cases on daily basis has created panic in country: IMA

New Delhi

11 March 2020 14:04 IST

The doctors’ body appeals to the government to “classify the data” of the disease and take appropriate action with “clinical precision“.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said sharing data of infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country.

It also appealed to the government to “classify the data” of the infection and take appropriate action with “clinical precision“.

“Doctors and hospitals remain a silver lining in otherwise clueless situation for the common man,” the doctors’ body said while appealing to every doctor to function as a source of credible information in their locality and instil confidence and trust in the public.

“It cannot be denied that the high handed top down response in China is part of the reason for this global panic. The nuanced and balanced approach of the Indian government is certainly better suited to handle the crisis in a country of 1.3 billion people,” the IMA said.

The association said public health systems in various states have withstood the pressure caused by the spread of the contagious viral disease and have to remain alert, and that contact tracing is the key public health function that will make a difference in controlling the situation.

‘Consonance with health authorities’

Listing out some measures like washing hands with soap and water as often as deemed necessary, not posting online unconfirmed negative messages and pseudoscientific dogmas, and self isolation if having symptoms such as fever and cough, the IMA said it works in consonance with the health authorities in all states.

The IMA has updated the doctors in all its branches across the country and is in advanced state of preparations for a 24X7 helpline for the public in Hindi and English. The details will be in public domain shortly, it said.

The IMA also urged the government to utilise the COVID-19 outbreak to track cases of tuberculosis and also to include hand hygiene in the Swachh Bharat programme.

An 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai to Jaipur on February 28 tested positive for COVID-19 infection bringing the total cases in the country to 62. Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 — eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, State authorities said on March 10

The Ministry said these include five positive cases reported in Delhi and nine people diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday morning. The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians, the Ministry said. Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the Ministry said.