Shared Buddhist heritage binds SCO nations: Union Culture Minister

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. File

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. File   | Photo Credit: M. Samraj

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has said that it was the “shared Buddhist heritage” that brought the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries together.

He was speaking at the SCO Culture Ministers’ meeting held via video conferencing.

According to the Culture Ministry, Mr. Patel said the National Museum of India was in the process of conducting the first SCO exhibition on shared Buddhist heritage this year and the Sahitya Akademi was translating 10 Indian literary works into Russian and Chinese.

He said India supported the proposal to declare 2021 the “Year of culture” for the SCO to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

