Share inputs for Independence Day speech, PM tells people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual conference, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.

The portal noted that the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the government’s programmes and policies, and Mr. Modi over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens.

It added, “Similarly, this year too the Prime Minister invites citizens to contribute their inputs for New India. So, now you have the opportunity to tell your ideas, give word to your suggestions and crystallize your vision. PM Narendra Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech on 15th August."


