Share information on disseminator of fake video, will take action: Amit Shah

April 30, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed for information about people who are disseminating the doctored video of his April 23 speech regarding reservations.

“If you come across any such fake video anywhere, please inform us about the details of the disseminator. We will take strict action against the culprits,” he said in a post on X

He said, “the Congress has now resorted to misleading citizens with fake videos out of panic and fear of defeat.”

His post said, “The right to reservations in the country belongs to SC, ST, and OBC brothers and sisters, and as long as the BJP government is in office, no one can change it. The INDI Alliance has given reservations to Muslims, reducing the share of SCs, STs, and OBCs. Congress is misleading people by editing a speech of mine in which I committed to abolishing the unconstitutional reservations for Muslims. Directions have been issued to the police to address this issue as per the law.”

The Delhi Police had registered a case on April 28 after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with “the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order.”

The police in Delhi, Assam, and Maharashtra then filed three separate cases and arrested at least one person - a Congress functionary from Assam - in connection with the video. Delhi Police had also asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the probe.

