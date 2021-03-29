National

Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will be admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here on March 31 after complaining of abdominal pain.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar sahib was feeling a little uneasy due to pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gall bladder,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik.

“He will be admitted in hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence, all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” he added.

