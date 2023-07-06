HamberMenu
I’m NCP chief, asserts Sharad Pawar

Truth will come out: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar’s claim of having majority.

July 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sharad Pawar addressing the media at his residence on Thursday.

Sharad Pawar addressing the media at his residence on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar asserted on Thursday that he is the chief of NCP. On the question of age, he said, “82 or 92, I shall continue to do my work.”

On Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s claim of majority, he said, “The facts will be known well in time.” On Ajit Pawar being chosen on June 30 as President, Mr. Sharad Pawar said, “Anyone can say anything. There is no truth in this.”

Briefing the media here, “We will go to the election commission and if need be, we will take a legal recourse too, but I don’t think we will need to do that,” he added.

“I will concede. I didn’t realise how efficient the central agencies are,” said Mr. Sharad Pawar, to a question on whether he didn’t know about this rebellion.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP Government on July 2 as Deputy Chief Minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as Ministers.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

