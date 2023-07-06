ADVERTISEMENT

I’m NCP chief, asserts Sharad Pawar

July 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Truth will come out: NCP veteran Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar’s claim of having majority.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence, in New Delhi, on July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar asserted on Thursday that he is the chief of NCP. Mr. Sharad Pawar was addressing the media following his party’s working committee meeting. On the question of age, he said, “82 or 92, I shall continue to do my work.”

On Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s claim of majority, he said, “The facts will be known well in time.” On Ajit Pawar being chosen on June 30 as President, Mr. Sharad Pawar said, “Anyone can say anything. There is no truth in this.”

Briefing the media here, “We will go to the election commission and if need be, we will take a legal recourse too, but I don’t think we will need to do that,” he added.

Editorial | Smoke and mirrors: on the political games in Maharashtra

“I will concede. I didn’t realise how efficient the central agencies are,” said Mr. Sharad Pawar, to a question on whether he didn’t know about this rebellion.

NCP leader Sharad Panwar with party leaders addressing the media at his residence, in New Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Rahul meets Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Mr. Sharad Pawar at the NCP president’s residence in an apparent show of support to the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Soon after Mr. Sharad Pawar addressed the media, Mr. Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP Government on July 2 as Deputy Chief Minister while eight other NCP MLAs took oath as Ministers.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)

