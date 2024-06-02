GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sharad Pawar-led NCP appoints P.C. Chacko as working president

Mr. Chacko, an old Sharad Pawar loyalist, joined the NCP in 2021 after parting ways with the Congress.

Published - June 02, 2024 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
P.C. Chacko

P.C. Chacko | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Saturday, June 1, 2024, appointed senior leader P.C. Chacko as its national working president.

Mr. Chacko, an old Sharad Pawar loyalist, joined the NCP in 2021 after parting ways with the Congress.

The NCP-SP also appointed Rajiv Jha as the national general secretary of the party in charge of office administration.

Senior leader K K Sharma, who had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, returned to the Sharad Pawar-led outfit. Earlier this week, Dheeraj Sharma, the president of the youth wing of the NCP-SP, joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Sharad Pawar-led party, which was registered earlier this year, also decided to celebrate June 10 as its foundation day.

It was on June 10, 1999, that Sharad Pawar, Tariq Anwar and P A Sangma formed the Nationalist Congress Party after they were expelled from the Congress for raising the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin issue.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Subsequently, the Election Commission recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and allotted the poll symbol 'clock' to it.

The Sharad Pawar-led faction was allotted the name NCP-SP in February this year.

However, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has decided to celebrate June 10 as the foundation day of the party, contending that it was the day he had formed the NCP.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar-led outfits are locked in a legal battle in the Supreme Court for control of the original NCP.

Related Topics

Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.