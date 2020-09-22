Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.
Talking to reporters here, Mr Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought his “clarification and explanation” on some poll affidavits furnished by him.
“I got the notice yesterday...We are happy that they (the Centre) love us from among all the members...The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice,” he said.
He was responding to a query on reports that his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had received similar notices from the Income Tax department.
Mr Pawar also made light of reports about moves for imposing the President’s rule in Maharashtra.
“Is there any reason for (imposing the President’s rule)? Is the President’s rule some joke?” he said, adding the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi combine enjoys a clear majority in Maharashtra Assembly.
Mr Pawar also criticised the central government for banning export of onions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath