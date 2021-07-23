Shantanu Sen, Trinamool Congress MP, suspended from Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress member Shantanu Sen.

New Delhi:

23 July 2021 11:42 IST

His suspension comes a day after he snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading.

Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen was suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session on Friday.

Mr Sen's suspension comes a day after he snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading. The motion seeking his suspension was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan and passed by a voice vote.

The opposition parties protested against the move saying that they were not given any opportunity to respond.

TMC members Derek O’Brien and Sukendu Sekhar Roy said that the concerned member should have been given an opportunity to speak. Mr. O’Brien also pointed out that after the House adjourned on Thursday, Mr Sen was roughed up.

In response, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that this issue was not brought to his notice.

Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip of Congress, meanwhile asked Mr Naidu to allow for clarification on the statement on Pegasus made by IT Minister Mr Vaishnaw.

The House was adjourned following noisy protests from Trinamool Congress.