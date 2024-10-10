Shantanu Naidu: Meet Ratan Tata’s protege

“Goodbye, my dear lighthouse!” posted Shantanu Naidu, the founder of senior citizens companionship start-up Goodfellows, a company founded by Ratan Tata. Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, was more than an investor for Mr. Naidu

Mr. Naidu took to LinkedIn to write a heartfelt note. He wrote, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse.”

Later in the morning, Mr. Naidu was seen riding out of Tata’s house on a Yezdi motorcycle, leading the truck carrying his mentor’s mortal remains.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata’s acquaintance was in 2014 when Mr. Naidu started working with the Tata Group. Mr. Naidu, just like Tata, loved animals and wanted to help strays stay away from road accidents and get a better life. Mr. Naidu and his friends designed collars with reflectors for strays that would help them be safe at night from cars hitting them.

Slowly, their work began to gain recognition which helped him get featured in the Tata Group newsletter after which he wrote a letter to Tata requesting to fund his cause. The venture was funded and later, Mr. Naidu was offered to become Tata’s assistant.

Later, in 2015, Mr. Naidu founded another company called ‘Motopaws’. As they ventured ahead, Mr. Naidu also founded ‘Good Fellows’, a startup that aims to provide companionship to senior citizens. “My relationship with Mr. Tata gave me an insight into how rich inter generational relationship is,” said 31-year-old Mr. Naidu. The startup received an undisclosed amount as seed investment from Mr. Tata.

Mr. Naidu, a Cornell University alumnus, has been assisting Tata since 2018. He got placed in the Office of RNT, the private office of the industrialist post his stint as Tata Sons Chairman.

During Tata’s last few outings, he was spotted with him. One of the latest images of Tata publicly available are from Mr. Naidu’s social handles, where he posted pictures from Tata’s birthday celebrations.

The business tycoon and philanthropist passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted due to age-related health issues this week.