'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching food of poor: Varun Gandhi

PTI New Delhi August 10, 2022 15:56 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:06 IST

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on August 10 alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.

It is "shameful" to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Har Ghar Tiranga: Angry Garag residents in Dharwad boycott campaign, protest change in flag code

The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay ₹20 to buy the flag. "It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to," he said.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during August 13-15 as part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme.

The BJP has been running a campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call a big success. Varun Gandhi had been critical of the government over a host of issues.

