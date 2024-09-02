GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shambhu border blockade: Supreme Court constitutes committee to amicably resolve grievances of protesting farmers

Supreme Court forms committee to resolve farmers’ grievances at Shambhu border, directing peaceful resolution without politicisation

Published - September 02, 2024 01:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Farmer Union members hold a protest against the Central Government over their various demands at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) Shambhu in Patiala on August 23, 2024.

Farmer Union members hold a protest against the Central Government over their various demands at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) Shambhu in Patiala on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) constituted a committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the committee to convene its first meeting within a week.

The Supreme Court said the farmers’ issues should not be politicised and be considered by the committee in a phased manner.

The Supreme Court said farmers will be at liberty to shift their peaceful agitations to alternative sites.

The Court was hearing the Haryana Government’s plea challenging the HCgh court’s order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

The Haryana Government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ (Non-Political) and ‘Kisan Mazdoor Morcha’ announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

