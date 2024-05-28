Shahjahan key conspirator behind attack on ED team in Sandeshkhali, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against seven arrested accused, including suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 5, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the incident.

Also read | Sandeshkhali, the untold story

“Investigation in the case revealed that Sheikh Shahjahan was the key conspirator behind the incident... in which ED officials were attacked, when they went to conduct a search on his residential and official premises, in a case alleging money laundering related to proceeds of crime generated from the irregularities in procurement, processing/milling/fortification and distribution of ration through PDS scheme,” said the agency on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been invoked against the accused, who include Mr. Shahjahan’s brother, Sekh Alomgir. Further investigation in the case is under way.

In April, the CBI seized several arms and ammunition from two premises in Sandeshkhali in the case related to the attack on ED officials.

A few days ago, the ED had attached assets worth ₹14.28 crore belonging to Mr. Shahjahan, his brother, Sekh Sumaia Hafizia Trust (represented by Mr. Alomgir), Abdul Alim Molla, Shib Prasad Hazra and other associates. These included 17 bank accounts with a balance of about ₹3.78 crore and 55 immovable assets, involving 38.90 bighas of land worth ₹10.50 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED probe is based on 13 first information reports registered by the West Bengal Police under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act against Mr. Shahjahan and others. They were accused of creating an atmosphere of terror by indulging in organised crime of issuing threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., land grabbing, and also obtaining illegal monetary gains/benefits.

The ED alleged that Mr. Shahjahan had created a “criminal empire” by indulging in land grabbing, illegal fish farming/trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal levies and commission on land deals.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for the past few months after local women accused Mr. Shahjahan and his associates of land grabbing and sexual abuse.

Earlier on March 5, the ED attached properties valued about ₹12.78 crore linked to Mr. Shahjahan. The total attachments in the case are worth about ₹27 crore, while the “proceeds of crime” are so far estimated to be ₹288.20 crore. All the accused are now in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.