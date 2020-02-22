National

Shaheen Bagh protest an example of struggle between rights and duties of people: Naqvi

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh. | File

Protestors at Shaheen Bagh. | File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Minority Affairs Minister said that one cannot achieve their rights by blocking a road

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday termed the Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA an an example of the struggle between rights and duties of the people.

Also read | Brief respite as police open road near Shaheen Bagh

SC must ensure our security if road is opened: protesters

“They (protesters) understand their rights but not their duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by abducting (blocking) a road,” Naqvi said at Indian Student Parliament event held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

“We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties,” he said.

The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), primarily by local women, started in Shaheen Bagh in mid December, has led to blocking of a road connecting southeast Delhi areas to Noida causing daily hardships to commuters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 3:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/shaheen-bagh-protest-an-example-of-struggle-between-rights-and-duties-of-people-naqvi/article30888058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY