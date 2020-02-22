Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

Ballia

22 February 2020 17:50 IST

This Shaheen Bagh protest is being staged to divide the country, says Bairia MLA Surendra Singh

BJP’s outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to “divide the country“.

The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Mr. Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

Also Read Shaheen Bagh protest an attempt to impose views on others, says Kerala Governor Advertising Advertising

“This dharna is being staged to divide the country,” he added.

Prone to making controversial statements, he also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and described him as an “enemy of the country".

“The internal feelings of Owaisi are against India. In reality, Owaisi is the enemy of the country. Though he resides here, his feelings and beliefs are pro-Pakistan,” said Mr. Singh.

Also read| Police slap sedition charge on student who raised pro-Pakistan slogan at Owaisi event

“If his DNA test is conducted, it will be proved that like Jinnah, he wants to make India a Muslim country,” said Singh.

The BJP legislator added that senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had termed Bharat Mata a “dayan”, but he was set right by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the country’s Constitution.

Also read| BJP questions Owaisi’s silence on ‘hate speech’

“Owaisi too will be set right similarly,” he said.