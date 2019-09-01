Amit Shah urges Interpol to expedite Red Notice requests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Interpol to expedite the publication of Red Notices against high profile economic offenders and terrorists.

Mr. Shah met Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock at his North Block office on Saturday.

India’s request to issue a Red Notice against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in connection with several cases in India, is pending with Interpol.

Mr. Naik who is presently in Malaysia is wanted by the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate for alleged terror related activities and hate speech.

A Red Notice, issued by Interpol, is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

“The Home Minister expressed concern about the delay in publication of Red Notices and an urgent need for proactive pre-publication consultation for ensuring expeditious publication of Red Notices,” the Home ministry said in a statement. “He conveyed that such cooperation enables India to more intensely pursue high profile fugitive economic offenders and terrorists,” it added.

Mr. Shah also proposed that India host Interpol’s General Assembly, in 2022, in New Delhi as part of the nation’s celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.